K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.59 Million Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.84.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

