K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $1.34 Million Position in BRP Inc. $DOOO

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

Featured Articles

