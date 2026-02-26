K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 84,000 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 135.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.