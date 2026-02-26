K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.11 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 27.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.6%

INTC stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of -585.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

