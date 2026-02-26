K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 23.04%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

