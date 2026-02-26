JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,647 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the January 29th total of 222,899 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,684,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 340,343 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,425.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 277,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JSCP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 206,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

