JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,148 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Carpenter Technology worth $51,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $395.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $399.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.23.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.43.

In other news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total transaction of $1,253,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,140. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,475,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

