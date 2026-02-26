JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $303.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $818.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

