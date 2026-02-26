JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.57% from the company’s current price.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,580,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,621. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.57.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $415,987.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,711.68. This trade represents a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,074 shares of company stock valued at $16,083,913 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the second quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,731,000 after buying an additional 512,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Joby reported Q4 revenue and EPS above Street estimates (revenue ramp driven by partnerships/service bookings) and highlighted improved liquidity and narrower losses, which investors view as validation of execution momentum. Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat — Joby reported Q4 revenue and EPS above Street estimates (revenue ramp driven by partnerships/service bookings) and highlighted improved liquidity and narrower losses, which investors view as validation of execution momentum. Positive Sentiment: Certification progress & timeline — Joby reiterated advancing FAA certification and is targeting first passenger flights in 2026, a key operational catalyst that would materially derisk the commercialization story. Certification Progress

Certification progress & timeline — Joby reiterated advancing FAA certification and is targeting first passenger flights in 2026, a key operational catalyst that would materially derisk the commercialization story. Positive Sentiment: Bullish flow signals — Unusual options activity: ~40,845 call contracts were bought (≈20% above average daily call volume), a near‑term technical/flow signal that can amplify upside into catalysts.

Bullish flow signals — Unusual options activity: ~40,845 call contracts were bought (≈20% above average daily call volume), a near‑term technical/flow signal that can amplify upside into catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Investor and commercial validation — Reports indicate a notable institutional/hedge investor (Dmitry Balyasny) added exposure and Joby launched Uber air‑taxi bookings/partnerships, both boosting confidence in demand and market access. Investor Positioning Uber Partnership

Investor and commercial validation — Reports indicate a notable institutional/hedge investor (Dmitry Balyasny) added exposure and Joby launched Uber air‑taxi bookings/partnerships, both boosting confidence in demand and market access. Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing progress — Local coverage notes Joby expanding Dayton‑area manufacturing and reducing losses as production scale efforts continue, supporting operational delivery capacity. Dayton Manufacturing

Manufacturing progress — Local coverage notes Joby expanding Dayton‑area manufacturing and reducing losses as production scale efforts continue, supporting operational delivery capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidity vs. burn — Coverage notes Joby posted strong headline liquidity (including recent capital raises referenced in the earnings release) but capital outflows remain elevated; runway looks improved but monitoring cash burn remains critical. Liquidity Update

Liquidity vs. burn — Coverage notes Joby posted strong headline liquidity (including recent capital raises referenced in the earnings release) but capital outflows remain elevated; runway looks improved but monitoring cash burn remains critical. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated volatility expected — Analysts flagged that the stock could swing significantly around the earnings/certification narrative, increasing both short‑term upside and downside risk. Volatility Warning

Elevated volatility expected — Analysts flagged that the stock could swing significantly around the earnings/certification narrative, increasing both short‑term upside and downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Sector legal/peer noise — Ongoing legal battles and liquidity stress among eVTOL peers (Archer vs. Vertical) can create sympathy flows that move Joby independently of its fundamentals. Sector Legal News

Sector legal/peer noise — Ongoing legal battles and liquidity stress among eVTOL peers (Archer vs. Vertical) can create sympathy flows that move Joby independently of its fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Recent sales by director Gregory Bowles (multiple small transactions totaling ~15k shares in late Feb) are a modest negative sentiment signal for short‑term holders. SEC Form 4

Insider selling — Recent sales by director Gregory Bowles (multiple small transactions totaling ~15k shares in late Feb) are a modest negative sentiment signal for short‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: Execution & valuation risk — Commentary highlights a high burn rate (~$500M/yr cited in coverage) and a rich valuation vs. execution milestones; failures to hit certification/production targets would likely pressure the stock. Cash Burn Analysis

Execution & valuation risk — Commentary highlights a high burn rate (~$500M/yr cited in coverage) and a rich valuation vs. execution milestones; failures to hit certification/production targets would likely pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Technicals & analyst stance — Stock sits below key moving averages and consensus analyst ratings lean toward “Reduce” with mixed price targets, which can amplify downside on any disappointment.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

