Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 866 shares.The stock last traded at $52.25 and had previously closed at $52.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

