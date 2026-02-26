John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $16.10. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.1170, with a volume of 20,438 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 243,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.

Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.