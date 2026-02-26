John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $16.10. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.1170, with a volume of 20,438 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in preferred securities issued by U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international issuers. Its diversified portfolio may include investment-grade and below-investment-grade preferred stocks, corporate debt securities, convertible securities and, when deemed appropriate, common equity.
Launched in June 2006, HPF employs leverage through preferred share borrowings and other forms of financing to enhance income potential.
