Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $281.22 and last traded at $277.7460, with a volume of 1367642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

Jabil Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,566 shares in the company, valued at $64,830,171.06. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,273,140. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

