iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 155767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 73,502 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

