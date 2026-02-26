iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 3437191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.