iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 3437191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.