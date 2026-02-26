iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 3437191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.