iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 89,408 shares.The stock last traded at $104.76 and had previously closed at $106.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 396,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

