iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 89,408 shares.The stock last traded at $104.76 and had previously closed at $106.14.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
