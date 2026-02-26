iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.87, with a volume of 76955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.