iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.00 and last traded at $107.87, with a volume of 76955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

