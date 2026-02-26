iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 92230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

