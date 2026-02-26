IQE (LON:IQE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.75 and last traded at GBX 20, with a volume of 101939094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.02.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of £195.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
