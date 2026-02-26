IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from IonQ’s conference call:
- IonQ reported record revenue growth with Q4 2025 revenue of $61.9 million and full-year 2025 revenue of $130 million (≈202% YoY), and reported a materially larger backlog/remaining performance obligations of $370 million (vs. $77M at end-2024).
- The company issued 2026 guidance of $225–245 million in revenue (midpoint $235M) and Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $48–51 million, signaling continued commercial expansion and international traction.
- IonQ expects significant near-term losses as it doubles down on R&D—Q4 adjusted EBITDA was −$67.4M, FY2025 adjusted EBITDA −$186.8M, FY R&D spend was $305.7M (up 123% YoY), and 2026 adjusted EBITDA is guided to −$310M to −$330M; GAAP results were also distorted by a large, non‑cash warrant mark‑to‑market gain in Q4.
- IonQ announced a planned acquisition of SkyWater (described as the largest deal in quantum) to onshore manufacturing and become a merchant supplier, but the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and timing remains uncertain.
- Management emphasized technical leadership—99.99% two‑qubit gate fidelity, claimed large time‑to‑solution advantages versus superconducting systems (up to 1,000x–10,000x for some workloads), and a roadmap targeting a 256‑qubit system demo in late 2026 and rapid scaling thereafter.
Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,439,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $84.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Marex Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,989,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and guidance topped expectations — Q4 revenue rose sharply to about $61.9M (well above estimates) and FY26 revenue guidance ($225M–$245M midpoint) came in meaningfully above Street estimates, supporting the view that IonQ is scaling commercial demand. IonQ Stock Pops After Posting Triple-Digit Growth and Strong 2026 Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Major commercial deployment in Europe — IonQ announced deployment of technology powering Romania’s national quantum key distribution (RoNaQCI), one of Europe’s largest operational QKD networks, validating enterprise/government demand for its networking products. IonQ Delivers One of the Largest Operational Quantum Key Distribution Networks in Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/government traction — IonQ was named to the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ vehicle, opening access to a large defense spending pool and potential future task orders. This adds credibility to long-term revenue pathways in national security. Quantum: IonQ Selected to Support Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target moves are mixed — Benchmark cut its target from $75 to $65 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence despite a lower near-term valuation view. Benchmark Lowers Price Target on IonQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy and maintained a $100 target, showing divergence among brokers on longer-term upside. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy on IonQ
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed forecasts despite the beat — a few firms reduced estimates/targets after the report, highlighting remaining uncertainty around margins, cash burn and the sustainability of hyper-growth. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On IonQ After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Losses widened and margins remain negative — non‑GAAP loss per share was still negative (company reported a smaller loss than expected on a per‑share basis, but overall profitability and negative net margins are a concern for some investors). IonQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — a director sold a small block of shares recently; it’s a minor data point but may be noted by investors monitoring insider activity. Director Insider Sale Filing
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Mizuho initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
