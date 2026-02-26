Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 905 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 29th total of 17,219 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,499 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 32,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $324.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1,556.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

