Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.6120, with a volume of 457896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,045,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,076,000 after buying an additional 2,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,348,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,610,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,562 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

