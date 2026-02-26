Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLVGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.6120, with a volume of 457896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,045,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,076,000 after buying an additional 2,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,348,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,610,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

