Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.6120, with a volume of 457896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
