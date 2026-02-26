Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 47,484 shares.The stock last traded at $133.95 and had previously closed at $135.43.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

