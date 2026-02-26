Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,150 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the January 29th total of 1,655 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance
PUI stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.
