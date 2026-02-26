Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,150 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the January 29th total of 1,655 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

PUI stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 124,900.8% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 329,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

