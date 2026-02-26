Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$1.47. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 207,202 shares.

Intermap Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00. The company has a market cap of C$105.37 million, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

