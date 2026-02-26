Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,040 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $240.63 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

