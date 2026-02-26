Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 244,996 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 244,996 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $129,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla stock opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

