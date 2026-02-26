Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,989,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $11,994,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at $34,271,796.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,633 shares of company stock valued at $82,303,123. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

