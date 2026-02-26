Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 100,529 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,529 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,051,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $540.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $552.90.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.50.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

