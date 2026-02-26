Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Universal Display worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 37.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.