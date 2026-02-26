Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 493,939 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 519.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $57,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 75,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 270,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

