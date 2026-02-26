Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,418 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $506.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $603.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $570.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852.19. The trade was a 77.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock worth $30,785,441 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.