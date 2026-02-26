Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $327.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.59 and a 200-day moving average of $349.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

