Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $921.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $923.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $834.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.