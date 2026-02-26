Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 14,098 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shopify Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $120.24 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.83.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

