Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 24,023 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $679,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock worth $27,239,631 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $304.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

