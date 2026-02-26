Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $153,168.50 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $153,168.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,943,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,217,759.20. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $657,976.50.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $663,856.29.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $685,322.19.

On Monday, February 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $666,002.88.

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $656,483.22.

On Thursday, January 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $612,762.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $657,603.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,405,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — URBN reported $1.43 EPS vs. $1.24 consensus and showed an 8.15% net margin and 18.33% ROE, which supports near-term profitability improvements.

Positive Sentiment: Namesake-store turnaround — The core Urban Outfitters banner, previously a drag, is now driving sales gains, helping lift comparable-store performance.

Positive Sentiment: Nuuly rental business outperformed targets — The WSJ reports the Nuuly clothing-rental service beat its sales target and added subscribers, indicating a growing, higher-margin revenue stream.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction mixed entering earnings — Some analysts lowered pre-quarter forecasts and models diverged, so near-term guidance and analyst revisions will matter for momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Recent pullback has improved valuation metrics for some longer-term investors, but this is a gradual thesis rather than an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading volume — Volume is above average today, signaling heightened investor interest and opinion dispersion (can amplify moves in either direction).

Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Multiple recent sales by executives (including Margaret Hayne and filings tied to senior insiders) have been significant in aggregate and are pressuring sentiment despite insiders' large remaining stakes.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

