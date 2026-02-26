Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells $566,480.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 714,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,047 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 280.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 398,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

