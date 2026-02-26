Insider Selling: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director Sells $1,156,213.11 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) Director William Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $287.44 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.27. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

