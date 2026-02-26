Insider Buying: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Purchases $297,648.00 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Mudit Jain purchased 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $297,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 980,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,963.88. This represents a 5.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVRx Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.31. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 99.32% and a negative net margin of 94.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CVRx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CVRx by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVRx by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CVRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVRX

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing a neuromodulation platform therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s flagship product, the Barostim™ system, delivers targeted electrical stimulation to the carotid baroreceptors with the goal of modulating the body’s natural blood pressure control mechanisms. This minimally invasive, implantable therapy is designed to address unmet needs in individuals suffering from hypertension and heart failure.

The Barostim system is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials, including studies in resistant hypertension and advanced heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.