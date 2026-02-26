Insider Buying: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Buys $182,674.44 in Stock

Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) CEO Harshavardhan Agadi purchased 117,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $182,674.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,874.44. This trade represents a 53.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CNDT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Conduent Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.72.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.50 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 5.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.
Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.
