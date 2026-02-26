Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.8560, with a volume of 1582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $673.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMAY. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

