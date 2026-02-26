Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Innodata had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 41.67%.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 2.42. Innodata has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Innodata by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

