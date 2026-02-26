Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,473 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 29th total of 1,771,925 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: IPOAF) is a Mexico-based mining and metals company specializing in the exploration, extraction and processing of non-ferrous metals. The company’s core activities encompass the mining of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead ores, as well as the operation of smelting and refining facilities that produce high-purity metals for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. Peñoles is widely recognized as one of the largest primary silver producers globally and maintains integrated production capabilities from mine to market.

Peñoles operates a diversified portfolio of mines and metallurgical complexes largely concentrated in Mexico, with additional exploration projects and partnerships in Latin America.

