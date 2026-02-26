Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) CFO Greg Swyt Sells 3,000 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,364.80. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ichor Stock Down 8.1%

Ichor stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 448,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Ichor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Trending Headlines about Ichor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sharp drop in short interest — Short interest fell 18.5% in February to 2,261,421 shares (about 6.7% of float), lowering the days-to-cover to ~1.4 days; less short pressure can reduce forced selling risk and support the stock.

Sharp drop in short interest — Short interest fell 18.5% in February to 2,261,421 shares (about 6.7% of float), lowering the days-to-cover to ~1.4 days; less short pressure can reduce forced selling risk and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Ichor to present at Stifel Technology 1×1 conference — Management will get investor visibility that can help refine outlook and catalyze re-rating if guidance or commentary is favorable. Ichor to Participate in Upcoming Stifel Technology 1×1 Conference

Ichor to present at Stifel Technology 1×1 conference — Management will get investor visibility that can help refine outlook and catalyze re-rating if guidance or commentary is favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is mixed but trending bullish — several firms reaffirmed/raised coverage (DA Davidson boosted its price target to $53; TD Cowen and Craig Hallum maintain buy ratings) while consensus remains a “Hold” with an average target near $39.57 — suggests diverging views rather than a clear catalyst.

Analyst mix is mixed but trending bullish — several firms reaffirmed/raised coverage (DA Davidson boosted its price target to $53; TD Cowen and Craig Hallum maintain buy ratings) while consensus remains a “Hold” with an average target near $39.57 — suggests diverging views rather than a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional position changes — A number of institutions (e.g., RBC, Jane Street) have recently increased stakes and 94.8% of shares are institutionally owned, which can stabilize trading but also concentrate flows.

Institutional position changes — A number of institutions (e.g., RBC, Jane Street) have recently increased stakes and 94.8% of shares are institutionally owned, which can stabilize trading but also concentrate flows. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by senior executives — Multiple filings show sizable disposals by top insiders: COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares at ~$49.66 ( Ragsdale Form 4 ), Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares at ~$49.71 ( Haugen Form 4 ), CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares at ~$51.20 ( Swyt Form 4 ), and Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares at ~$50.11 ( Titinger Form 4 ). The scale and timing of insider selling likely weighed on sentiment and contributed to the share decline today.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.