Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Iberdrola had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion.

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 51,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

