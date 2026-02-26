hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.82 and traded as high as GBX 8.70. hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 8.45, with a volume of 2,593,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HVO shares. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 target price on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 10 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, hVIVO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 17.50.

hVIVO Stock Up 1.8%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.37.

In other news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan bought 3,310,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £198,624.30. Also, insider Stephen Pinkerton bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £31,200. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

Featured Stories

