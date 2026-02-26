Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23, FiscalAI reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-9.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Huron Consulting Group’s conference call:

The company reported record RBR of $1.66B in 2025 (up 11.9% YoY), continued margin expansion (adjusted EBITDA margin 14.3%) and a record adjusted EPS of $7.83 , and set 2026 guidance of $1.78B–$1.86B RBR and adjusted EPS of $8.35–$9.15.

(up 11.9% YoY), continued margin expansion (adjusted EBITDA margin 14.3%) and a record , and set 2026 guidance of and adjusted EPS of $8.35–$9.15. Growth was driven by healthcare and commercial segments — healthcare RBR reached ~$837.5M (+~11%) with rising bookings, while commercial scaled to ~$325M (≈20% of company RBR) and grew ~27% in 2025.

segments — healthcare RBR reached ~$837.5M (+~11%) with rising bookings, while commercial scaled to ~$325M (≈20% of company RBR) and grew ~27% in 2025. Digital and AI are central to strategy — digital represented ~41% of RBR, the data/AI business grew >40% YoY, the firm says it has deployed >100 AI/automation solutions and is expanding AI partnerships to capture new opportunities.

Strong cash generation and capital return — 2025 operating cash flow was $193M, free cash flow $162M, the company repurchased $166M of shares in 2025 plus $70M in Q1 2026 and received a $200M additional buyback authorization, while net debt and leverage improved.

GAAP metrics and costs showed headwinds — reported net income and GAAP margins declined YoY (including impairments and acquisition-related contingent charges), unallocated corporate expenses rose, and the company flagged a higher effective tax rate in 2026 guidance.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $8.65 on Thursday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,751. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,689.05. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.55, for a total value of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,585.55. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,958 shares of company stock worth $837,371. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

