HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,631,271 shares, an increase of 1,181.9% from the January 29th total of 2,545,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,931,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 861,931,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 310,239,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,691,109. HUMBL has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc operates a fintech platform designed to simplify digital payments and financial services for both individual consumers and merchants. Through its mobile application and web-based interface, the company enables users to send, receive and store value in traditional currencies and select digital assets. HUMBL’s core technology stack incorporates blockchain-based protocols alongside more established payment rails, aiming to bridge the gap between legacy finance and emerging decentralized networks.

The company’s flagship product, the HUMBL Wallet, offers peer-to-peer transfers, merchant acceptance solutions and a prepaid card program.

