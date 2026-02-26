Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,356 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the January 29th total of 37,321 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,304 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,304 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HKXCY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,382. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS: HKXCY) is one of Asia’s leading financial infrastructure providers, operating the primary securities and derivatives markets in Hong Kong. The company owns and manages the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company, offering a comprehensive range of trading, clearing, settlement and depository services. Through its trading platforms, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing facilitates the issuance and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds and derivatives, catering to both institutional and retail investors.

In addition to its core securities and derivatives operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing provides market data, indices and technology solutions designed to enhance transparency and risk management.

