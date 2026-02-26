Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

