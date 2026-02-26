Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 15.62%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.34. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Hellenic Telecom Organization

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

Read More

Earnings History for Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.